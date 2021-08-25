No public transport for unvaccinated from Oct 15

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chairman Asad Umar Tuesday said that people not fully vaccinated against coronavirus will not be allowed to use public transport from October 15.

Addressing a press conference here Tuesday along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Umar said that unvaccinated school teachers and staff will also not be allowed to work after October 15.

The ministers informed that the NCOC has taken the following decisions: (i) Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel domestically and internationally from September 30. The same condition applies to incoming passengers; (ii) Full vaccination by October 15 is compulsory to use public transport facilities; (iii) Vaccination for those aged between 17 and 18 to begin from September 1; (iv) Immunocompromised people aged above 12 will get a "specific vaccine" at certain centres from September 1; (v) Visitors at shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and weddings should get first dose by August 31 and second jab by September 30 to enter premises; (vi) Students aged 17 and above should get first dose by September 15 and second dose by October 15. In case of non-compliance, they cannot enter educational institutions; (vii) People travelling on motorways should be vaccinated with first dose by September 15; (viii) Similarly, travelers at highways must get first Covid-19 dose by September 30 and second dose by October 30 to prevent travel bar; and (ix) School van drivers should get first dose by August 31.

He said that vaccination has been made mandatory for air travel after September 30, while those working in schools, transportation must take their doses before the date.

He said that the government is taking steps to curb the virus spread for which vaccination is important, adding that a single dose vaccination is necessary for travelling on highways after September 15, while after October 15, no one will be allowed to use the motorway without vaccination.

Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter the shopping malls from August 31, he said, adding that a single dose vaccination will be mandatory for entry in the malls after the date.

From September 30, only those people who will have taken their both jabs will be allowed to enter the shopping malls, he added.

Only those people who have taken one jab will be allowed to enter the hotels from August 31, while complete vaccination will be mandatory for entry from September 30.

Those who have not taken their two jabs will not be allowed to attend marriage ceremonies whether it is indoor or outdoor after September 30.

Speaking on the occasion, SAPM Dr Sultan announced that citizens of age group 17-18 years would be allowed to get the Covid-19 vaccine from September 1st.

Dr Sultan said that the vaccination for the age group 15-16 years will also start soon.

He said that those immunocompromised citizens of age 12 years and above would get special recommended Covid-19 vaccine on mega vaccination centers.

Similarly, he said those Pakistanis who want to travel abroad and they need specific vaccine as per respective country's requirement, now would be able to get such vaccine.

He added this vaccine would be allowed not on the basis of medical grounds but for their travelling requirement.

He said that for this purpose they have to show their visa of the respective country while this vaccine would be allowed on nominal charges.

He said this category would be allowed for vaccination from September 1st.

He said that payment would be charged only in this category as the government wants to facilitate all those students or businessmen or tourists who want to visit abroad, but they are facing hurdles due to not having the required vaccination.

He added further details of this category would be shared soon by the ministry for awareness of the general public.

Sultan said that the government has started consideration to initiate booster after six months of second shot to above 50-year frontline healthcare workers.

He said after consultation this booster was likely to start from October 1st.

The SAPM added that the NCOC has developed a mobile app with the support of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to provide vaccine certificates to the people on their mobile after submitting the required details.

He added foreign vaccinated Pakistanis can also get their vaccine certificate at the NADRA website from August 26.

He added people can download valid vaccination certificates from the website. He said that the government has taken serious notice of the matter of fake vaccination certificates and a crackdown has been initiated against those involved in this crime. He said strict action has been launched through the Federal Investigating Agency and the police.

