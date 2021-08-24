ANL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
Number of active Covid-19 cases over 91,000 in Pakistan

  • Tally stands at 91,046 after another 4,075 cases reported at positivity ratio of 6.79%
BR Web Desk 24 Aug 2021

The active number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 91,046 during the past 24 hours, closing in on the highest level of 108,642 recorded during the first wave last year in July.

Pakistan has seen an increase in its active number of cases from 30,000 to 80,000 during the current fourth wave, shooting from 31,606 on June 29 to 91,046 on August 23.

During the last 24 hours, 59,943 tests were conducted across the country, out of which 4,075 came out positive. The national positivity ratio, which stood at 7% for the past two days, was reported at 6.79%.

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 25,000 as fourth wave continues

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) over the past 24 hours, 91 Covid-19 deaths were also recorded in the country, taking the national death toll to 25,094 since the global pandemic erupted.

Out of 25,094 nationwide deaths recorded in Pakistan, Punjab has seen the highest toll at 11,605 followed by Sindh (6,627), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (4,819), Islamabad (852), AJK (685), Balochistan (336), and GB (170).

Currently, there are 5,513 critical cases, out of which the condition of 123 patients has deteriorated during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 2,857 people also recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,015,519 people have recovered in the country.

In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

Schools to reopen on August 30

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has said that all schools across the province will reopen on August 30. The announcement comes after the All Pakistan Private Schools’ Federation (APPSF) rejected the provincial government's earlier decision of closing educational institutes for an undefined period.

Addressing a media briefing in Karachi after a meeting with the APPSF on Monday, Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the decision to close educational institutes was taken in light of the corona task force advisory and surge in Covid infections.

He highlighted that the school administrations have been advised to vaccinate their staff, adding that schools will reopen with 50 percent attendance.

The minister pointed out that parents will have to show their Covid vaccination cards to the school management before the resumption of the classes.

He stated that it has now been made compulsory for the parents and school staff to get vaccinated against the deadly disease.

