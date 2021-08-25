Kidney Hill's corruption reference: Statements of two prosecution witnesses recorded

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Tuesday, recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses in Kidney Hill's corruption reference against former deputy chairman Senate and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Saleem Mandviwalla and others.

Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case recorded statement of prosecution witness Ahsan Aslam and Nisar Ahmad Magsi in illegal allotment of plots of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Limited (OCHSL) (Kidney Hill) case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Prosecutor NAB Sohail Arif appeared before the NAB.

Co-accused Nadeem Hakeem Mandviwala brother of Saleem Mandviwalla, Muhammad Ajaz Haroon, former secretary Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Karachi, and former chairman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Abdul Qadir Shiwani private person, Tariq Mehmood private person, and Abdul Qayyum private person were present in the court room during the hearing.

At the start of the hearing, Mandviwalla's counsel filed an application seeking one-day exemption from personal appearance for his client, which the court approved.

The court after recording statements of the witness adjourned hearing of the case till September 16. The same court on June 22 had framed charges against the accused in Kidney Hill's corruption reference. The court handed over them copies of charge sheet for reading. However, they pleaded not guilty and decided to contest the allegations.

