Geo mapping of over 1000 tourist sites in Punjab completed

LAHORE: The Punjab Tourism Department has completed geo mapping of over 1000 tourist sites in Punjab.

This was disclosed in a departmental meeting, which was chaired by Advisor to CM on Tourism Asif Mehmood on Tuesday. Punjab Tourism Secretary Capt Mushtaq Ahmad (R), Additional Secretary Kalsoom Saqib, Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) MD Tanveer Jabbar, Director Archaeology Maqsood Ahmad, and other officials were present during the meeting.

The Advisor was also told that the outsourcing of rest houses will be completed within one month. For outsourcing of the resorts, he directed the relevant officers to hold a bidding conference. He also directed them to launch adventure tourism in north and south Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021