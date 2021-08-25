KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 24, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 475,328,653 282,445,702 16,223,659,095 9,336,195,973 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,397,045,596 (1,480,630,962) (83,585,366) Local Individuals 16,840,945,414 (16,665,299,190) 175,646,223 Local Corporates 9,144,834,146 (9,236,895,003) (92,060,857) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021