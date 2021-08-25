Markets
25 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 24, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
475,328,653 282,445,702 16,223,659,095 9,336,195,973
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,397,045,596 (1,480,630,962) (83,585,366)
Local Individuals 16,840,945,414 (16,665,299,190) 175,646,223
Local Corporates 9,144,834,146 (9,236,895,003) (92,060,857)
===============================================================================
