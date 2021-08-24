ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
Pakistan

FM to embark on three-day visit to Iran, Tajikistan today

  • FO says Qureshi will also visit Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan
  • Will have high-level interactions on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, FO adds
BR Web Desk 24 Aug 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be visiting Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran from August 24 till August 26.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that FM Qureshi will have high-level interactions on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and will share Pakistan's perspective on the latest developments in the war-torn country.

"Pakistan believes that the neighbouring countries have a vital stake in the peace, security and stability of Afghanistan and the region," FO statement said.

"It is important to coordinate closely with the neighbours to address common challenges and advance shared goals of peace, security, stability and regional connectivity."

Pakistan has facilitated evacuation of 3,234 foreign nationals from Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

The FO said that in the bilateral context, Pakistan desires to further deepen and broaden its multifaceted cooperation with the four countries. The ministry further said that Qureshi's visit to the four countries will build on the recent high-level exchanges to further intensify close cooperative relations.

"The Foreign Minister’s visit would help promote a coordinated regional approach as well as strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Central and West Asia," FO said.

Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi Afghanistan Iran FO Turkmenistan Uzbekistan Tajikistan

