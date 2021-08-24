ANL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
ASC 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.22%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
FNEL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
GGL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
HUMNL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
JSCL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MLCF 45.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 157.00 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.48%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.7%)
TRG 165.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.51%)
UNITY 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
WTL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
BR100 5,238 Decreased By ▼ -4 (-0.08%)
BR30 26,071 Increased By ▲ 93.28 (0.36%)
KSE100 47,946 Decreased By ▼ -166.18 (-0.35%)
KSE30 19,241 Decreased By ▼ -95.98 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Japanese shares track Wall St higher; SoftBank, chip shares gain

  • The Nikkei share average advanced to 1.13% 27,803.83 by 0202 GMT, while the broader Topix gained 1.1% to 1,936.17
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's strong finish overnight, as heavyweights SoftBank Group and chip-related stocks jumped along with energy and transport sectors.

The Nikkei share average advanced to 1.13% 27,803.83 by 0202 GMT, while the broader Topix gained 1.1% to 1,936.17.

Wall Street's main indexes ended higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq closing at an all-time high, as sentiment was boosted after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE.

"Japan's market rose as expectations for a faster economic recovery (globally) were raised after the US approval of the Pfizer's vaccine," said Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Whether the Japanese shares will continue this momentum will depend on how Japan can come up with measures for stopping a further surge of new infections."

Japan's vaccination rate still lags other developed nations and the country's hospitals are battling its worse wave of the outbreak, and, amid this pandemic, Tokyo is hosting the Paralympic Games.

Global start-up investor SoftBank Group rose 2.14%, while chip-related shares rose after a strong finish of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Chip manufacturing equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 2.34% and semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest gained 2.47%.

Shippers also led the market's gain, up 4.2%, while steel makers and airlines gained 3.2% and 2.61%, respectively.

Industrial materials maker Showa Denko became the worst performer on the Nikkei, tumbling 11.65%, after the company announced a sale of new shares.

Yamaha Motor followed with a loss of 6.98% and Olympus was down 1.69 %. The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.41 billion, compared to the average of 1.04 billion in the past 30 days.

