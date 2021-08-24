PARTLY FACETIOUS: Diana was of royal blood...

"You know the difference between royalty and commoners?"

"Diana, Princess of Wales was of royal blood and need I add she had tremendous grace compared to her two daughters in law - I mean the way she carried herself and the way..."

"I don't quite agree - the elder daughter in law is making sure she doesn't make the same mistake as her mother in law by upstaging her husband while the younger one is focused on upstaging her husband at every step of the way though it is Prince Harry who is the real salesman or shall we say money maker if you know what I mean...."

"Right, so there is a difference between royalty and becoming royal by marriage..."

"No, no you sidetrack me - I wasn't referring to the British royalty but our royalty...and before you side track me again I was referring to the new royalty - the Zardaris and the Sharifs."

"I am not sure you can refer to them as royalty - more like the nouveau riche..."

"Nouveau riche sprinkled liberally with executive power equals royalty in our part of the world."

"Okaaaay!"

"And our royalty is formalizing it's erstwhile liaisons with commoners through marriage - I mean The Dars' referred to as munshis and the Saifur Rehmans as facilitators for the Royal family at one time..."

"Ha, ha, and now they are bound by marriage but I tell you these commoners have never ever aspired to be more than the royal family...and...and wait let me finish their unwavering support is more, much more, than what The Khan has been able to generate from the commoners who he has surrounded himself with..."

"I reckon Jehangir Tareen was one of the few who would have gone to bat for him, and been effective unlike say Sheikh Rashid or..."

"Would Tareen have produced a letter from a Qatari Prince?"

"Let's put it this way he would have the capacity..."

"Would he have the capacity to make a Bani Gala in the UK?"

"What?"

"There is a Raiwind in London in terms of comfort and luxury and the location is much better and..."

"Don't be facetious. Anyway I have advised Tareen to place an aen (22nd alphabet in Urdu) and..."

"Now who is being facetious - anyway the overarching objective of all our leaders has been to be on the same page as everyone around - be their domestic or foreign..."

"Right, but in some cases the page maybe the same but the book is different."

"That happens with royalty...one question with The Khan the new royal..."

"All will be well - the very name starts with an aen..."

"Oh dear here we go again."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021