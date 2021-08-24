KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 23, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 493,477,785 272,280,009 17,984,205,498 9,795,385,001 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,368,427,629 (1,809,198,895) (440,771,265) Local Individuals 17,547,371,474 (17,266,964,398) 280,407,075 Local Corporates 11,059,120,561 (10,898,756,371) 160,364,190 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021