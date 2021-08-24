Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
24 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 23, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
493,477,785 272,280,009 17,984,205,498 9,795,385,001
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,368,427,629 (1,809,198,895) (440,771,265)
Local Individuals 17,547,371,474 (17,266,964,398) 280,407,075
Local Corporates 11,059,120,561 (10,898,756,371) 160,364,190
===============================================================================
