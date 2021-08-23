Kenyan shilling stable, dollar inflows into government bond eyed

NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling was little changed on Monday and traders said they expected it to strengthen, helped by dollar inflows from horticulture exporters and investors in a government bond.

At 0650 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.50/70 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 109.45/65.

The central bank is receiving bids for a 21-year amortised infrastructure bond worth 75 billion shillings until Sept.7, and it will auction it a day later.