Markets
Kenyan shilling stable, dollar inflows into government bond eyed
- Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.50/70 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 109.45/65
23 Aug 2021
NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling was little changed on Monday and traders said they expected it to strengthen, helped by dollar inflows from horticulture exporters and investors in a government bond.
At 0650 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.50/70 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 109.45/65.
The central bank is receiving bids for a 21-year amortised infrastructure bond worth 75 billion shillings until Sept.7, and it will auction it a day later.
