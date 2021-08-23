ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
ASC 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.34%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
FCCL 22.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.06%)
GGGL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
GGL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
HUMNL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.5%)
JSCL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.04%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 153.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.63%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
PAEL 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 50.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.47%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
TRG 164.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.49%)
UNITY 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.69%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,260 Increased By ▲ 65.67 (1.26%)
BR30 26,196 Increased By ▲ 204.76 (0.79%)
KSE100 48,054 Increased By ▲ 454.67 (0.96%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 215.53 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kabul evacuation flight arrives in Belgium

  • Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said Sunday that Belgium's Operation Red Kite has already brought 400 people from Kabul's airport
AFP 23 Aug 2021

MELSBROEK: A charter flight arrived at a Belgian air base outside Brussels on Monday carrying 193 people escaping the chaos in Kabul.

The Air Belgium jet brought the escapees -- including Belgians and Afghans who worked for international missions -- from an Islamabad base acting as a staging post for Belgium's military airlift from the Afghan capital.

AFP and other media at the Belgian air base saw people disembarking from the plane and heading to four waiting grey military buses. Many of the women wore headscarves and there were several small children.

Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said Sunday that Belgium's Operation Red Kite has already brought 400 people from Kabul's airport, which has been secured by US and allied troops, to Pakistan.

Monday's charter was the first evacuation back to Belgian soil.

The arrivals were to be transferred from the Melsbroek base, home of Belgium's 15th Air Transport Wing, to a military base in Peutie for health checks and security screening.

Belgium is one of several NATO and EU member states that are scrambling to rescue vulnerable foreign staff and Afghan allies from Afghanistan since the Taliban overran the capital just over a week ago.

Brussels Belgium Sophie Wilmes charter flight Air Belgium

Kabul evacuation flight arrives in Belgium

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

Taliban inherit untapped $1trn trove of minerals

Interview with Dr. Ishrat Husain

FM Qureshi slams Indian media over 'inaccurate reporting' about Kabul visit

Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC

Use of RLNG as GDMO: EPQL seeks Power Division support to push for PPIB approval

Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told

OIC for inclusive Afghan dialogue

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters