EU conveyed Pakistan's top priorities

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said Pakistan's highest priorities remained ensuring safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans.

He said this in a telephonic conversation with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, Qureshi highlighted Islamabad's efforts to facilitate evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations "and others" from Kabul.

The foreign minister assured full support of the Government of Pakistan to the EU in their evacuation efforts, the FO said.

On Sunday, reports emerged that EU approached Pakistan and wrote a letter to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the evacuation of more than 400 EU officials stranded in Afghanistan.

Pakistan assured EU that the stranded personnel would be evacuated at the earliest, reports suggested.

Political settlement: Afghan leadership must cash in on ‘historic’ opportunity: Qureshi

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region. He underlined the importance of an inclusive political solution and expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would work together to achieve that end, the FO quoted the foreign minister as telling the EU diplomat.

"Pakistan will continue to support all efforts in this direction," he reiterated.

The foreign minister Qureshi added that the current situation in Afghanistan required sustained international engagement. "At this critical juncture, it is vitally important to remain in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and extend support to them, both in the humanitarian arena and for economic sustenance," Qureshi said.

He said Pakistan remained in close contact with regional and international partners. He briefed Borrell of his interactions with several counterparts from Europe. Qureshi informed Borrell about his upcoming visit to the neighbouring countries to coordinate on issues relating to the situation in Afghanistan, the FO said.

It was agreed by both sides to remain in contact and to coordinate closely on the evolving situation. Meanwhile, the FO rejected as baseless the reports about foreign minister's visit to Kabul. In a statement on Sunday, the FO said no visit of the foreign minister was scheduled to Kabul.

