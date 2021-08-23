ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

EU conveyed Pakistan's top priorities

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Updated 23 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said Pakistan's highest priorities remained ensuring safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans.

He said this in a telephonic conversation with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, Qureshi highlighted Islamabad's efforts to facilitate evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations "and others" from Kabul.

The foreign minister assured full support of the Government of Pakistan to the EU in their evacuation efforts, the FO said.

On Sunday, reports emerged that EU approached Pakistan and wrote a letter to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the evacuation of more than 400 EU officials stranded in Afghanistan.

Pakistan assured EU that the stranded personnel would be evacuated at the earliest, reports suggested.

Political settlement: Afghan leadership must cash in on ‘historic’ opportunity: Qureshi

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region. He underlined the importance of an inclusive political solution and expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would work together to achieve that end, the FO quoted the foreign minister as telling the EU diplomat.

"Pakistan will continue to support all efforts in this direction," he reiterated.

The foreign minister Qureshi added that the current situation in Afghanistan required sustained international engagement. "At this critical juncture, it is vitally important to remain in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and extend support to them, both in the humanitarian arena and for economic sustenance," Qureshi said.

He said Pakistan remained in close contact with regional and international partners. He briefed Borrell of his interactions with several counterparts from Europe. Qureshi informed Borrell about his upcoming visit to the neighbouring countries to coordinate on issues relating to the situation in Afghanistan, the FO said.

It was agreed by both sides to remain in contact and to coordinate closely on the evolving situation. Meanwhile, the FO rejected as baseless the reports about foreign minister's visit to Kabul. In a statement on Sunday, the FO said no visit of the foreign minister was scheduled to Kabul.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi EU conveyed Pakistan's top priorities protection of the rights of all Afghans European Commission Josep Borrell

EU conveyed Pakistan's top priorities

Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC

Use of RLNG as GDMO: EPQL seeks PD support to push for PPIB approval

India told to focus on its internal issues: Hekmatyar praises Pakistan's approach

Ord promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilize govt assets

Regional integration with CARs key to development: Kyrgyz envoy

Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told

G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow

Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports

Efforts aimed at broadening tax base: Nadra may be allowed access to FBR database

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.