Political settlement: Afghan leadership must cash in on ‘historic’ opportunity: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: A day after Taliban took over Kabul, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged Afghan leadership Monday to use this ‘historic’ opportunity for reaching a broad-based and comprehensive political settlement to the Afghan issue.

The foreign minister was talking to a visiting Afghan delegation, which called on him at the Foreign Office and exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan following President Ghani escaped from the country and Taliban took over control of the neighbouring country.

The Afghan delegation, comprising Speaker Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, former Foreign Minister Salah-ud-Din Rabbani, Tajik leader and former vice president Mohammad YunusQanooni, Hezb-e-Wahdat Islami Afghanistan leader Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, two sons of former warlord Ahmad Shah Massoud – Ahmad Zia Massoud and Ahmad Wali Massoud – chairman of the People’s Islamic Unity Party of Afghanistan Mohammad Mohaqiq, Leader of National Congress Party of Afghanistan Abdul Latif Pedram, and the member of Kabul administration’s negotiating team and the country’s youngest parliamentarian, Khalid Noor, arrived here on Sunday, on a four-day visit.

The Afghan delegation, according to the sources, has emphasised the importance of an inclusive political solution to the Afghan conflict by ensuring representation of all the ethnic groups in the future set up and sought Pakistan’s support in this regard.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, during the meeting, Foreign Minister Qureshi shared Pakistan’s perspective on the latest situation in Afghanistan and conveyed to the Afghan delegation that Pakistan considered all segments of the Afghan society important in the final destiny of Afghanistan.

“We believe that a broad-based and comprehensive dialogue is the only way to a peaceful political solution to the Afghan problem…We do not want instability in Afghanistan and the internal turmoil affecting neighbouring countries,” Qureshi told the Afghan delegation.

“The Afghan leadership must seize this historic opportunity to pave the way for a broad-based and comprehensive political solution in Afghanistan,” he asserted.

He also emphasised that there is also a need to keep a close eye on anti-peace elements who are trying to misrepresent Pakistan’s internationally-recognised role as facilitator in the Afghan peace process.

He expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would take advantage of international support for peace and reconciliation and work together to deal with the evolving situation in Afghanistan in the supreme national interest of the country and according to the aspiration of the people.

Qureshi underlined that the region could not afford continued instability in Afghanistan, which would impact negatively the objective of a peaceful and connected region.

He added that the international community’s continued engagement in the efforts for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan would be important as it was a shared responsibility.

Emphasising that lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interest, the foreign minister reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to play its constructive role to support a peaceful, united and prosperous Afghanistan.

“There is a need for the international community to move forward to extend cooperation and economic assistance for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Afghanistan,” he asserted.

“The delegation appreciated the invitation for consultation on the latest situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s facilitative role was acknowledged by the political leaders,” the statement stated, adding the delegation emphasised multi-ethnic nature of the Afghan society and the importance of an inclusive political solution.

It added that the delegation also underscored commitment to forge long-term relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan and to expand the fraternal ties in all areas.

Talking to the state-run media after the meeting, Qureshi said that the Afghan delegation comprised representatives from all ethnic groups in Afghanistan was presented Pakistan’s point of view about the latest situation in Afghanistan.

He said that he also got the opportunity to understand the expectations the Afghan leaders had from Pakistan.

He said that the meeting was held at a crucial time, which was followed by a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to contemplate upon the situation in Afghanistan.

“The future course of action on Afghanistan would depend on what is decided in the NSC’s meeting and in the light of the prime minister’s instructions,” the foreign minister said in response to a question.

Qureshi further said that the foreign minister of Denmark had telephoned him and requested for assistance in evacuating staff from the Danish embassy in Kabul.

He said that Pakistan has extended facilitation and 380 people have reached Islamabad who would be sent to Denmark.

He also announced that Pakistan planned to send more flights to Afghanistan to facilitate the process of evacuation.

“Pakistan wanted the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan so that the peace and rapprochement process is not stalled and the chaos is controlled,” Qureshi added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021