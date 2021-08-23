Hindus celebrate Raksha Bandhan rite

UMERKOT: Like other parts of the world, Hindus celebrated "Raksha Bandhan" rite in Umerkot with zeal and traditional fervour on Sunday.

Raksha Bandhan is an annual Hindu rite which is celebrated by Hindus across the world. On this day, g of all rls and women of all ages tie a red thread, called the rakhi, around the wrists of their brothers, symbolically protecting them, receiving a gift in return, and traditionally investing the brothers with a share of the responsibility of their potential care.