CNICs: Nadra launches new verification, renewal system

Recorder Report 22 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has launched a new system of verification, renewal and correction of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs).

According to the Nadra officials, under the system, now every citizen can easily verify that any stranger or irrelevant person is registered in his family tree after sending his CNIC number and date of issuance of CNIC on 8009 through SMS from the registered mobile number.

If any information is incorrect or the name of a stranger or irrelevant person is included in the family tree, then the citizen need to send 1 in SMS in reply to inform the Nadra and then authority official will contact the person for correction of information.

Nadra to launch process for verification of NICs

He said that an awareness campaign has also been launched under the theme "Your family is safe, Pakistan is safe". An operation was launched against foreigners living in Pakistan illegally, he said, adding that if the mobile number of any citizen is not registered with the Nadra, then he needs to visit any Nadra centre for registration or change of mobile number.

The official said that if the family details received through SMS do not contain the details of any family member, you can go to any Nadra Registration Centre and register it.

