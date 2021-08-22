Police baffled by Karachi acid attack

KARACHI: In an incident of acid attack at Karachi's Nagan Chowrangi area, both man and woman suffered burn injuries created quite an awkward situation for the police when both, who were formerly husband and wife, blamed each other for throwing acid at each other, police said on Saturday.

Although police did not register the case it started the investigation.

Usman, the man, was shifted to Civil Burns Ward for treatment while Shabana, the woman, went to New Karachi police station and lodged a complaint that her former husband had thrown acid at her.

However, police after an initial investigation found out that Usman had suffered more burn injuries compared to Shabana.

Police were looking for the evidence as well as for the eyewitnesses till the filing of this report to establish as to who had thrown the acid first.

Police revealed that Usman had divorced Shabana nine months ago and the incident took place when he decided to marry again.

Police officials expressed suspicions that Shabana might have planned to register a case against Usman after hurling acid at her former husband.

They added that a case will be registered and the scope of the investigation will be expanded after recording the statement of Usman.