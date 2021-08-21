ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Afghanistan must not be neglected: Mian Zahid

Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain has said that Taliban now are not as strict as they used to be and the international community should give them a chance to prove their claims, as pushing them to the wall will be counterproductive.

He was of the view that the world should accept change in Afghanistan and cooperate with the new government. All the countries should establish diplomatic and trade relations with Afghanistan for a better tomorrow, he said.

Mian Zahid said that neglecting Afghanistan would be a mistake as it will destabilize the region and its effects would be felt across the world. He said that the central bank of Afghanistan has kept gold, foreign currency and relics worth almost ten billion dollars in the western banks for security purposes that cannot be retrieved due to the decision to the recent freeze of Afghan assets.

The international financial institutions have also stopped their due payments which can exuberate crisis which will not be beneficial for the world, he said.

He said that strict actions against the new regime will result in economic troubles, frustration, difficulties in payment of salaries and bills and degradation of infrastructure.

Mian Zahid said that all the sanctions on Taliban should be lifted so that they could be included in the international mainstream while their assets should be released which will be sufficient for their imports for fifteen months.

He said that punishing the Taliban will erode their currency, trigger inflation, and stoke poverty; therefore, the western world should reconsider their decision. He lauded the efforts of the government of Pakistan to safely evacuate journalists, traders and others stranded in Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Taliban foreign currency Mian Zahid Hussain international community

