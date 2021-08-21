Dollar's rate in interbank market

ANL
28.23
Decreased By
▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC
18.15
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL
25.20
Increased By
▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP
8.33
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO
9.94
Increased By
▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL
22.29
Increased By
▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL
26.00
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL
20.05
Increased By
▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL
8.18
Increased By
▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL
25.30
Increased By
▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL
47.00
Increased By
▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL
7.18
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL
22.10
Increased By
▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO
40.45
Increased By
▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL
3.80
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL
3.53
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF
46.55
Increased By
▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL
153.00
Increased By
▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE
7.09
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL
32.89
Increased By
▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL
10.70
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER
9.25
Increased By
▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL
22.64
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC
11.75
Increased By
▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK
1.82
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP
49.78
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE
17.47
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG
164.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY
39.25
Increased By
▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL
3.36
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
