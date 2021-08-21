Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (August 20, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 166.30 162.51 GBP 226.63 221.44 EUR 194.30 190.20 JPY 1.5154 1.4808 SAR 44.39 43.28 AED 45.29 44.53 =================================

