Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
21 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (August 20, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 166.30 162.51
GBP 226.63 221.44
EUR 194.30 190.20
JPY 1.5154 1.4808
SAR 44.39 43.28
AED 45.29 44.53
=================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.