Schools across Sindh to remain closed for one more week: Sindh CM

Karachi: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced that schools in the province will remain closed for one more week and will reopen on August 30.

Addressing a media briefing in Karachi on Friday after the meeting of the Corona Task Force, Murad said the educational institutions would resume in-person classes from August 30 which were earlier scheduled to start from Monday (August 23).

He added that all teachers and parents will be required to show their vaccination certificates when schools reopen.

“All the staff should be vaccinated before the reopening of schools,” Murad stated.

“In the present Covid-19 situation we can’t afford to reopen schools."

In wake of a surge in coronavirus cases, the Sindh government had decided to close all educational institutions in the province on July 14. Schools for classes one to eight were closed, while students of class nine and above were allowed to only sit for their exams.

However, educational institutions were expected to reopen on August 2 but the decision could not be implemented due to the lockdown imposed by the Sindh government. All malls, public offices, shops, and markets were also closed in the province due to a drastic increase in Covid infections.

On August 17, Sindh Education Sardar Shah had announced that the educational institutes in Sindh will resume classes from August 23.

Sardar had said that the schools would reopen with only 50 percent of students in attendance, while the educational institutions that have a full vaccination rate will be allowed a 100 percent student strength.

The education minister mentioned that closing and reopening schools was not the solution and said a different method should be adopted which does not harm the students' education.