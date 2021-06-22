Schools reopen in Sindh amid strict SOPs

KARACHI: Primary schools in Sindh have reopened from Monday with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) as coronavirus cases decline in the province.

According to instructions issued by the Sindh government, schools will reopen with 50 percent attendance while school teachers and administration have been directed to ensure implementation of government guidelines.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 30 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 949,175. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,007 on Monday.