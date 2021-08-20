Hong Kong stocks end with more losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed the week with another hefty loss, in line with a broad sell-off across Asia, as fears over the Delta variant compound worries about China's drive to crack down on a range of industries including technology.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.84 percent, or 466.61 points, to 24,849.72 -- leaving it around six percent down for the week.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.10 percent, or 38.22 points, to 3,427.33 on closing, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.17 percent, or 28.27 points, to 2,388.96.