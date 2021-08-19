Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes wheat

HAMBURG: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Sept. 1, they said.

Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in recent months. The country is importing rice and wheat to shore up its depleted reserves after extreme weather from floods to heatwaves damaged crops.

But Bangladesh was said to have received no price offers in its previous tender for 50,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday.

Traders were said to be unwilling to participate against a background of uncertain world supplies after poor harvests in several regions pushed wheat prices to 8-1/2 year highs.

Price offers in the latest wheat tender are again sought on CIF liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.