World
Iran Covid deaths top 100,000: health ministry
- In the past 24 hours, 31,266 people tested positive for coronavirus and 564 died, the ministry said
19 Aug 2021
TEHRAN: Recorded deaths from Covid in Iran passed the 100,000 mark on Thursday, the health ministry said, amid tighter restrictions nationwide to contain the spread of the virus.
In the past 24 hours, 31,266 people tested positive for coronavirus and 564 died, the ministry said.
That brought total infections since the pandemic started to 4,587,683, and deaths to 100,255.
At least 3 killed, 50 injured in explosion during Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar
Iran Covid deaths top 100,000: health ministry
Biden says Taliban must decide if they want international recognition
Oil refining policy may be approved by CCoE on Friday
Taliban urge Afghans to leave Kabul airport after days of deadly chaos
Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah
After resumption of operations, PIA's first flight from Kabul reaches Islamabad
Federal, provincial employees: Secretaries’ committee unhappy over disparity in pays
Taliban fight trust deficit with PR blitz
FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.47-per-unit hike in Discos’ tariffs
FBR under cyberattack—I: Wake-up call
China, Pakistan appear to be on the same page
Read more stories
Comments