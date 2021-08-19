ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,713
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,113,647
4,37324hr
7.86% positivity
Sindh
416,230
Punjab
376,252
Balochistan
31,726
Islamabad
95,196
KPK
154,606
Palm oil may test support at 4,261 ringgit

  • Resistance is at 4,352 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain into 4,409-4,466 ringgit range
Reuters 19 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support at 4,261 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could cause a fall to 4,169 ringgit.

A small triple-top formed around 4,557 ringgit, at the end of a short uptrend from the Aug. 2 low of 4,093 ringgit. It is hard to categorize this trend, which does not look like an extension of the preceding uptrend from the June 18 low of 3,251 ringgit.

With this small issue unresolved, it remains unclear that the contract would fall below 4,093 ringgit. However, the triple-top at least suggests a reversal of the short uptrend. Three waves make up the trend. The wave b ended at 4,169 ringgit, which serves as a target.

Resistance is at 4,352 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain into 4,409-4,466 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the contract broke a support at 4,321 ringgit. The break has opened the way towards a range of 4,116-4,239 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

