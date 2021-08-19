ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
Female TikToker case: Police share Whatsapp numbers for information about suspects

NNI 19 Aug 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab police have released a WhatsApp number to provide information about the suspects involved in the assault of a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on the eve of August 14. The Punjab police department has issued a WhatsApp number to receive information on suspects. People can share information and whereabouts of suspects involved in the assault of a female TikToker on WhatsApp number: 03099911911.

The police have further guaranteed the secrecy of informants who divulge to police possible leads to capture the suspects.

In a statement today, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the suspects were being identified through videos of the incident shared on social media, and that a number of photos and videos had been sent to the NADRA to ascertain their identities.

According to details, the DIG investigation has formed a special investigation to probe the Minar-e-Pakistan incident in which a female TikToker was assaulted by people on the eve of August 14. The team will be headed by SSP investigation Lahore.

As per DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal Khan, the special investigation team will comprise of four sub-teams. The sub-teams include the investigation team, forensic evidence and media team, intelligence collection team, and raiding & arrest team.

nadra Minar e Pakistan Punjab police TikToker Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

