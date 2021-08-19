Female TikToker case: Police share Whatsapp numbers for information about suspects

LAHORE: The Punjab police have released a WhatsApp number to provide information about the suspects involved in the assault of a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on the eve of August 14. The Punjab police department has issued a WhatsApp number to receive information on suspects. People can share information and whereabouts of suspects involved in the assault of a female TikToker on WhatsApp number: 03099911911.

The police have further guaranteed the secrecy of informants who divulge to police possible leads to capture the suspects.

In a statement today, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the suspects were being identified through videos of the incident shared on social media, and that a number of photos and videos had been sent to the NADRA to ascertain their identities.

According to details, the DIG investigation has formed a special investigation to probe the Minar-e-Pakistan incident in which a female TikToker was assaulted by people on the eve of August 14. The team will be headed by SSP investigation Lahore.

As per DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal Khan, the special investigation team will comprise of four sub-teams. The sub-teams include the investigation team, forensic evidence and media team, intelligence collection team, and raiding & arrest team.