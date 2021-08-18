ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt taking all-out steps to maintain peace during Ashura: Ashrafi

Amjad Ali Shah 18 Aug 2021

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Inter-Faith Harmony, Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said the government would take all-out measures to maintain law and order during Ashura.

Speaking at a news conference here, Tahir Ashrafi said that there was an ideal atmosphere of inter-faith harmony in the country and people of all schools of thought were performing their religious obligations with freedom.

He said protection of rights of minorities was the prime responsibility of the government and strict action would be taken against those found involved in any negative activities.

Ashrafi said effective security measures have been taken for peaceful observance of the Ashura.

Besides coordination centers, control rooms have also been set up at CM Secretariats, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Interior Ministry, Home Departments and District Commissioner offices for effective coordination among government departments, field staff of law enforcement agencies, Ulema and leaders of different schools of thought during Muharramul Haram.

He said a high-level meeting of senior Ulema, Mashaikh and leadership of different schools of thought was recently held which agreed to support government’s endeavours for maintaining religious harmony during Muharam in accordance with the draft of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

As per the Paigham-e-Pakistan’s agreed draft, he informed that Ulema of all schools of thought would ensure an atmosphere of honour and affection, tolerance and understanding and respect for the leadership of other religious sects.

The religious scholars, preachers and writers should focus on adopting a balanced and moderate approach in their speeches and writings, avoiding any offensive or harsh statements against other sects, he added.

Tahir Ashrafi said cooperation of the Ulema was imperative for establishing peace and maintaining law and order during the Ashura.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi ashura Muharam

Govt taking all-out steps to maintain peace during Ashura: Ashrafi

Consortium required to deliver system to support energy goals

EVM: ECP-govt divide becomes sharper

Auto factories push US industrial production higher than expected in July

Ogra seeks govt advice on sale prices of gas

July FDI plunges 31pc YoY

Afghan war over, everyone pardoned: spokesman

Afghan delegation meets PM, army chief

Boris urges PM not to recognise Taliban sans global deal

Biden has not spoken to other world leaders

Gas and RLNG: Sindh govt once again rejects WACOG

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.