Govt taking all-out steps to maintain peace during Ashura: Ashrafi

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Inter-Faith Harmony, Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said the government would take all-out measures to maintain law and order during Ashura.

Speaking at a news conference here, Tahir Ashrafi said that there was an ideal atmosphere of inter-faith harmony in the country and people of all schools of thought were performing their religious obligations with freedom.

He said protection of rights of minorities was the prime responsibility of the government and strict action would be taken against those found involved in any negative activities.

Ashrafi said effective security measures have been taken for peaceful observance of the Ashura.

Besides coordination centers, control rooms have also been set up at CM Secretariats, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Interior Ministry, Home Departments and District Commissioner offices for effective coordination among government departments, field staff of law enforcement agencies, Ulema and leaders of different schools of thought during Muharramul Haram.

He said a high-level meeting of senior Ulema, Mashaikh and leadership of different schools of thought was recently held which agreed to support government’s endeavours for maintaining religious harmony during Muharam in accordance with the draft of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

As per the Paigham-e-Pakistan’s agreed draft, he informed that Ulema of all schools of thought would ensure an atmosphere of honour and affection, tolerance and understanding and respect for the leadership of other religious sects.

The religious scholars, preachers and writers should focus on adopting a balanced and moderate approach in their speeches and writings, avoiding any offensive or harsh statements against other sects, he added.

Tahir Ashrafi said cooperation of the Ulema was imperative for establishing peace and maintaining law and order during the Ashura.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021