ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.79%)
ASC 18.50 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.63%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FCCL 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.27%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.71%)
FNEL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
GGGL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
GGL 45.21 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.57%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.41%)
KAPCO 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.71%)
MLCF 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.99%)
NETSOL 152.25 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.51%)
PACE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
PAEL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.51%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.31%)
POWER 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
PRL 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.14%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
SILK 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
SNGP 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.84%)
TELE 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.5%)
TRG 165.87 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.68%)
UNITY 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,125 Increased By ▲ 56.57 (1.12%)
BR30 25,634 Increased By ▲ 330.94 (1.31%)
KSE100 47,253 Increased By ▲ 340.37 (0.73%)
KSE30 18,935 Increased By ▲ 152.98 (0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall the most in 3 weeks amid economic gloom, fresh tech crackdown

  • Sharp deceleration in China's factory output and retail sales in July dented confidence
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

China shares fell the most in three weeks on Tuesday, as a gloomy economic outlook weighed on consumer and cyclical stocks, while fresh regulatory tightening hit tech plays.

The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 2.1% to 4,837.40, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2% to 3,446.98 points. Both indexes had their worst day since July 27.

Sharp deceleration in China's factory output and retail sales in July dented confidence.

China stocks fall on weak economic data; tech shares drag Hong Kong index

"We expect growth to slow further in the next few months," said Zhiwei Zhang, Chief Economist of Pinpoint Asset Management.

"A big question is whether the government will change its plan on fiscal spending and move the schedule forward."

There are no signs of a relaxation in monetary policies, as China's central bank kept rates unchanged for medium-term loans on Monday.

"As long as the prudent monetary policy stance remains unchanged, the MLF rate will not be easily adjusted," said Wang Yifeng, senior analyst at Everbright Securities.

Further reducing risk appetite, China moved to tighten control of its technology sector, publishing detailed rules on Tuesday aimed at tackling unfair competition and companies' handling of critical data.

China's tech-heavy STAR 50 Index plunged 2.5%, while the CSI IT Index slumped 3.1%. The semiconductor index, the target of intensive buying recently, tumbled 4.3%.

The healthcare sub-index plunged 3.8% and consumer staples sub-index slumped 3.9% amid concerns a weak economy would crimp spending.

The property sector is one of the few bright spots, with an index tracking the sector rising 1.8%.

Several cities announced rules to cap the land price premium during auctions at 15%, potentially improving developers' margins.

"Stabilizing the cost of land purchases and housing prices would ease developers' worries that their profit might go to zero," CITIC Securities said in a note.

China shares China's central bank China's factory bluechip CSI300 index Zhang Zhiwei

China stocks fall the most in 3 weeks amid economic gloom, fresh tech crackdown

Export-oriented sectors: ECC approves continuation of gas, power subsidy

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

'Peace in Afghanistan to augur well for Pakistan'

After waiver, collection under Petroleum Levy to suffer Rs100bn shortfall

Pakistan reports less than 4,000 cases for third straight day

POS service fee: T-1 retailers to collect Re1 per invoice: FBR

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters