Ecommerce training: TDAP to conduct sessions on Amazon for Pakistani businesses

Updated 17 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Amazon is a global ecommerce platform that would enable the local Pakistani entrepreneurs to sell their brands across the globe while increasing opportunities for exploring and reaching new markets.

While the platform will be a huge opportunity for Pakistan in terms of enhancing its global economic outreach in return for big profits, it is believed that local sellers lack the proper understanding of the platform and will have to be trained in order to gain the most out of their membership with Amazon.

Keeping in view the opportunities and benefits Amazon brings for the local entrepreneurs, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) conducted a training session aimed at educating Pakistani exporters to benefit from the e-commerce giant Amazon on 11th August, 2021. The session was based on four modules that educated the sellers on Account Registration, Product Listing, Payment Procedure, and Logistics Strategy.

The TDAP team led by Jamil Ahmed, Director Services along with four officers Rohail Nazir, Adil Mukhtar, Urva Hassan and Amir Khan. The first session was held virtually at Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry. A total of 80 members of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and industry (KCCI) attended the online training which was followed by a detailed Q&A session. Additionally, Shamsul Islam Khan (Vice President KCCI), Ahmed Azeem Alvi (Chairman Exhibition), Ch Zahid Bashir (MC Member), Ms Uzma Tasleem (Director Research) and Adil Muhammad Khan,(Deputy Secretary) also attended the session from KCCI.

TDAP intends to conduct 20 more such sessions throughout the country to train the local businessmen to enable them to actively participate and benefit through one of the biggest e-commerce platforms, Amazon.–PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

