LDA Vice Chairman resigns

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Imran on Monday tendered his resignation ‘owing to some personal reasons’.

In a tweet, he said that “today, I have resigned as LDA Vice Chairman owing to some personal reasons. I bow my head to the Allah Almighty for giving me an opportunity to serve this country. I’m also grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for placing their trust in me”.

He further said that he performed his duties to the best of his capacity and with utmost honesty. “Backlogged matters were ironed out on priority and the issue of LDA Avenue-1 was resolved,” he added.

According to him, over 12,000 plots in LDA City, which have been pending for over a decade, have been allotted while the balloting of 3,800 plots is scheduled to take place next month.

