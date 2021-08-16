World
Taliban in Afghan capital Kabul start collecting weapons from civilians
- We understand people kept weapons for personal safety, they can now feel safe, we are not here to harm innocent civilians
16 Aug 2021
KABUL: Taliban fighters in the Afghan capital, Kabul, started collecting weapons from civilians on Monday because people no longer need them for personal protection, a Taliban official said.
"We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians," the official told Reuters.
Taliban declare 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul
City resident Saad Mohseni, director of the MOBY group media company, said on Twitter that Taliban soldiers had come to his company compound to enquire about the weapons kept by his security team.
Important to closely coordinate next steps: FM tells Afghan delegation
