ANL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.21%)
ASC 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.56%)
ASL 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
BOP 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.04%)
FFBL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
FFL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.33%)
FNEL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.7%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.12%)
GGL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.7%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.07%)
KAPCO 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.53%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.45%)
MLCF 42.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
NETSOL 148.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.25 (-2.78%)
PACE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.78%)
PAEL 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.63%)
POWER 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.67%)
PTC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.57%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.67%)
UNITY 37.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.45%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
BR100 5,027 Decreased By ▼ -63.73 (-1.25%)
BR30 25,016 Decreased By ▼ -518.69 (-2.03%)
KSE100 46,700 Decreased By ▼ -470.26 (-1%)
KSE30 18,691 Decreased By ▼ -164.68 (-0.87%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

  • Wallace said the military side of Kabul airport was secure and that Britain was doing everything it could to evacuate British citizens and Afghans with links to Britain
Reuters 16 Aug 2021

LONDON: The Taliban are in control of Afghanistan and British and NATO forces will not be returning to fight the insurgents, Britain's defence minister said on Monday.

"I acknowledge that the Taliban are in control of the country," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News. "I mean, you don't have to be a political scientist to spot that's where we're at."

Asked if Britain and NATO would return to Afghanistan, Wallace said: "That's not on the cards that we're going to go back".

New Zealand's Ardern implores Taliban to uphold human rights

Wallace said the military side of Kabul airport was secure and that Britain was doing everything it could to evacuate British citizens and Afghans with links to Britain.

"Our target is ... about 1200 to 1500 exit a day in the capacity of our aeroplanes, and we'll keep that flow," he said.

Britain has relocated its embassy to Kabul airport from the city. Asked what he would feel to see the Taliban flag flying over the former British embassy building in Kabul, Wallace said: "It's not the embassy anymore, we have left that location ... so it's now just a building.

"Symbolically, it's not what any of us wanted."

Wallace said it was not yet the right time to decide on whether to recognise the Taliban as the Afghan government.

"I think there is a lot of more to come before those decisions are made," he said. "The proof of the pudding will be obviously in their actions rather than their rhetoric."

