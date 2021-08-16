ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,406
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,098,410
3,71124hr
6.85% positivity
Sindh
410,766
Punjab
371,605
Balochistan
31,556
Islamabad
93,783
KPK
152,197
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

'Rs761m motor vehicle tax, Rs120m property tax collected in July'

APP 16 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control, Parliamentary Affairs and Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Sunday said that Rs761.539 million was collected from Karachi in terms of motor vehicles tax in July during the current financial year.

Sharing further details, the provincial minister said that Rs34.628 million was collected from Hyderabad and Rs10.030 million from Sukkur under the head of motor vehicle tax during July 2021.

Chawla further said that Rs5.147 million was collected from Shaheed Benazirabad in terms of motor vehicle tax while Rs7.714 million was recovered from Larkana and Rs4.990 million from Mirpurkhas.

He said that Rs120 million was collected from Karachi and Rs5.363 million from Hyderabad in terms of property tax, while in this regard, Rs1.995 million was received from Sukkur and Rs0.906 million from Shaheed Benazirabad. Chawla said that Rs0.687 million was collected from Larkana and Rs0.680 million from Mirpurkhas in terms of property tax.

property tax taxation Motor vehicle Mukesh Kumar Chawla Narcotics Control Sindh Minister for Excise

'Rs761m motor vehicle tax, Rs120m property tax collected in July'

499 passengers onboard: Two PIA planes finally land at IIA

Kamyab Pakistan Programme: SAPM identifies several 'flaws' in lending plan

Power and gas: ECC may extend concessional tariffs to industry today

'PM will launch single national curriculum today'

Pak-Turkish ties a force for regional peace: Alvi

Cyber attack on FBR website: Taxpayers' data is secure

Political solution in Afghanistan 'more urgent than ever': NATO

Raab phones Qureshi, discusses Afghan situation

Pakistan not closing down its embassy in Kabul: FO

Special cell set up in Kabul to facilitate int'l media evacuation: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.