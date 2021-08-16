'Rs761m motor vehicle tax, Rs120m property tax collected in July'

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control, Parliamentary Affairs and Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Sunday said that Rs761.539 million was collected from Karachi in terms of motor vehicles tax in July during the current financial year.

Sharing further details, the provincial minister said that Rs34.628 million was collected from Hyderabad and Rs10.030 million from Sukkur under the head of motor vehicle tax during July 2021.

Chawla further said that Rs5.147 million was collected from Shaheed Benazirabad in terms of motor vehicle tax while Rs7.714 million was recovered from Larkana and Rs4.990 million from Mirpurkhas.

He said that Rs120 million was collected from Karachi and Rs5.363 million from Hyderabad in terms of property tax, while in this regard, Rs1.995 million was received from Sukkur and Rs0.906 million from Shaheed Benazirabad. Chawla said that Rs0.687 million was collected from Larkana and Rs0.680 million from Mirpurkhas in terms of property tax.