Business & Finance
UAE's flydubai to suspend Kabul flights from Monday, spokesperson says
Updated 15 Aug 2021
DUBAI: United Arab Emirates airline flydubai will suspend flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul from Monday, a spokesperson told Reuters on Sunday, after the Taliban entered the city.
A return flight from Kabul to Dubai would operate on Sunday after which services would be suspended until further notice, the spokesperson said.
