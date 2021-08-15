ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
14 priority sectors: PM apprised about pace of reforms

APP 15 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the authorities concerned to expedite the reforms process to attract the investors and improve the functioning of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Chairing a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to review government's introduced reforms in the mega sectors of the country, he also directed for extension of facilities under ease of doing business, and exploration of avenues to further increasing exports and fixation of imports.

The prime minister further underlined that the government while focusing on gas and mineral sectors was also encouraging overseas Pakistanis to invest in the key priority areas, PM office media wing said in a press release.

Tarin invites German enterprises to invest in Pakistan

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the reforms in 14 priority sectors which had been identified by the EAC, so that in the next three years, the GDP growth ratio could be enhanced to 6 percent whereas GDP to investment ratio could be brought to 20 percent from the current 15 percent.

These sectors included financial stability and durable development, houses and construction, financial sector and loaning arrangements, privatization, domestic trade, circular debt, agriculture, CPEC, price stability and social protection.

