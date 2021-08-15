WAPDA, NTDC & LESCO mark Independence Day celebrations

LAHORE: Chairman WAPDA, Managing Director NTDC, and Chief Executive Officer LESCO organized flag hoisting ceremonies independently to mark the Independence Day on Saturday.

All the three heads of leading organizations congratulated their staff on the Independence Day and urged them to work in harmony for national development.

Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) said WAPDA is committed to completing 10 mega projects by 2028-29 to enhance gross water storage by 11.7 million acre-feet (MAF) and power generation by another 9025 megawatts (MW), he added. He paid tributes to WAPDA officials who are working on the projects for economic development and social uplift in the country.

He displayed a huge National Flag, especially prepared for Independence Day measuring 100 x 40 feet and weighing 180 kilograms at WAPDA House.

MD NTDC Engr Azaz Ahmad marked the occasion in a graceful ceremony held at 220 kV grid station New Kot Lakhpat Grid Station.

CEO LESCO Ch Muhammad Amin joined his administrative staff to mark the occasion through flag hoisting. He urged the staff to carry on with a missionary zeal in fulfilling their duty of ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

