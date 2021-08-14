ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Pakistan confirms first England cricket tour in 16 years

Muhammad Saleem 14 Aug 2021

LAHORE: The England men’s side that will feature in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will visit Pakistan in October for two Twenty20 Internationals. Both matches will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14.

Eoin Morgan’s side, along with Heather Knight’s team, will arrive in Islamabad on October 9, while the men’s squad will depart for Dubai on October 15. England women will stay back for the three ODIs to be played on October 17, 19 and 21 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said, “We are delighted to welcome both the England men’s team for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005, and the England women’s team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time. Both are additional tours with England men’s side scheduled to return to Pakistan in the last quarter of 2022 for white-ball and ICC World Test Championship fixtures.” Both Morgan and Knight’s sides are 50-over world champions. England men are ranked No.1 in ICC T20I Team Rankings and England women are second – just five points behind ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winners Australia. The matches were earlier scheduled to take place at the National Stadium, Karachi, on 14 and 15 October, but have been rescheduled at Rawalpindi due to operational and logistical reasons.

Series schedule:

Oct 13 – Pakistan Women v England Women; Pakistan Men v England Men (T20I double-header). Oct 14 - Pakistan Women v England Women; Pakistan Men v England Men (T20I double-header). Oct 17 – Pakistan Women v England Women, 1st ODI. Oct 19 – Pakistan Women v England Women, 2nd ODI. Oct 21 – Pakistan Women v England Women, 3rd ODI.

Cricket Icc Twenty20 Internationals Pindi Cricket Stadium T20 World Cup 2021

