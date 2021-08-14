4,619 new Covid-19 cases, 79 deaths countrywide

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Friday reported 4,619 new Covid-19 cases and 79 coronavirus related deaths taking the countrywide case tally to 1,89,913 and death toll to 24,266 since the pandemic outbreak.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), in the past 24 hours nationwide 3,937 recoveries of coronavirus patients were reported taking the national recoveries tally to 979,411.

The total active coronavirus cases in Pakistan following the detection of 4,619 new cases have jumped to 86,236, the NCOC data revealed.

According to the NCOC official website, for the first time since the pandemic outbreak nationwide recovery level has dropped from 90 percent as at present it stands at 89.9 percent.

According to the NCOC data, health authorities on Thursday carried out a total 59,504 Covid-19 tests across the country of which 21,430 tests were conducted in Sindh, 19,017 in Punjab, 10,013 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,416 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,372 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 1,294 in Balochistan, and 962 in GB.

Out of total 79 coronavirus deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, 74 were under treatment in hospital, 38 of them died on ventilators and five at home quarantines.

Sindh, KP and Punjab reported most of the deaths in the past 24 hours as 39 people died in Sindh, 20 in KP, and 15 in Punjab.

Around 456 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-19 affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Multan with 43 percent ventilator occupancy was on top among the four cities with maximum utilisation of the ventilators followed by the ICT 43 percent, Bahawalpur 40 percent, and Peshawar 37 percent.

Abbottabad 76 percent occupancy of oxygen bed is on top among the four regions with the maximum utilisation of oxygen beds followed by Karachi 60 percent, Islamabad 43 percent, and Gujranwala 41 percent.

Out of a total of 1,089,913 cases detected in Pakistan, Sindh with 407,892 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 369,358 cases, KP 150,708 cases, ICT 92,768 cases, Balochistan 31,396 cases, AJK 28,654 cases, and GB 9,137 cases.

Out of 24,266 deaths recorded in the country since the coronavirus outbreak, Punjab with 11,307 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 6,355 deaths, the KP with 4,624 deaths, the ICT with 827 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours, the AJK with 660 of which two died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 332 deaths, and GB with 161 deaths.

A total of 16,735,031 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid-19 facilities. Some 5,095 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021