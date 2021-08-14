Tara Group Pakistan Playing a Revolutionary Role in Advanced Agricultural Research

TEXT: Tara Group Pakistan is one of the top ranking Agri research based organization in Agriculture Sector of Pakistan. Tara Group’s Agro Division was founded in Oct. 2012, which is playing a pivotal role for the prosperity of farming community and development of the country at large.

In recognition of meritorious Services rendered by world reputed Agri. Scientist & Chairman Tara Group Pakistan, Dr. Khalid Hameed has been honoured 4 Prestigious Awards within 18 months from Honourable Dr. Arif Alvi, the President of Pakistan. By achieving 4 Awards from the President of Pakistan within a shortest period of one & half year, he has created a new history not only in Agro-Industrial Sector, but overall in Corporate Sector of Pakistan.

Dr. Khalid Hameed is the only Chief Executive in Agro-Chemical Industry of Pakistan, who has not only qualified PhD in Plant Protection with distinction from Imperial University of Science & Technology London, but also developed and introduced a large number of top quality, innovative and cost-effective Chemistry products to the farmers of Asia Pacific for enhancing their productivity.

Giving an Exclusive Interview to CEO Today. Dr. Khalid Hameed stated that presently Tara Group comprises of 5 leading Companies:-

Tara Imperial Industries (Pvt) Ltd. 2. Tara Crop Sciences (Pvt.) Ltd. 3. Imperial Crop Sciences (Pvt.) Ltd 4. Star Industries (Pvt.) Ltd. 5. Star Agro Sciences (Pvt.) Ltd.

Defining Mission, Visoin and Core Values of Tara Group, Dr. Khalid Hameed told that Tara Group’s mission is to Improve the quality of life of our customers & employees by delivering Quality Services & Innovative Solutions and our vision is tobe a Trusted Leading Group in Agro Industry of Pakistan. (Strategic Goal: Rs.20 Billion Sale Volume Upto December 2025.), while our Core Values are:- I. Integrity & Honesty - Delivering Commitments. II. Quality Customer Services - Deliver the Quality Products & Services to enhance the productivity of our customers. III. Respect & Care - Listening to the feedback. IV. Excellence - Beating our own Standards of Performance. III. Safety & Health - Being a Corporate Social Responsible Organization, Tara Group ensures the health of community & environment.

Answering a question about the current status of Tara Group in Agro Chemical Industry, he stated that by the Grace of Almighty Allah, Tara Group has created a new history of fastest growth, in only 8 years, to become an emerging leader among top 5 groups of Agro Chemical Industry in Pakistan.

He said that the fastest growth of Tara Group lies in its top quality, which is the top priority of its each & every section. Research & Development on advanced lines is the hallmark of Tara Group’s tremendous progress. Tara Group’s latest Quality Control Laboratories & Agrochemical Plants are accredited under International Quality Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 & ISO 9001:2015, International Total Quality Management System ISQL 100QC and International Star Quality Excellence Brand of Pakistan. After qualifying mentioned above accreditation & global recognition, Tara Group is producing over one hundred Branded & Registered Agro-Chemicals, Micro / Macro Fertilizer Products & Hi-Tech Seeds, out of which a large range of products are in the scope of accreditation under International Quality Standards, which is a unique pride of Tara Group in Agro Chemicals Industry of Pakistan.

Replying a question about production capacity of Tara Group’s Plants & Incremental benfits of its Products, Dr. Khalid Hameed stated that Tara Group has been established a most modern and biggest “State of the Art” plant of Agro-Chemicals with latest Pesticides & Fertilizers Quality Control Labs. at Lahore and a Seed Processing Plant has been established at Multan. Recently after a large scale expansion, the Agrochemical Plant of Tara Group has become the biggest Agro Chemical unit in the country, with an aggregate production capacity of 10 million bottles & 5 million units of powder & granules filling. The Products of Tara Group are cost-effective, user’s/ environment friendly as well as climate resilient, which are not only enhancing productivity but also useful in decreasing the production cost of the farmers.

On a question regarding advanced Seed Technology acquired from abroad, Dr. Kahlid Hameed told that Tara Group has developed International Linkages with China, Turkey, Japan, Australia, USA & Mexico to bring latest Crop Technology in the Country. Joint venture pacts with world’s Top MNC’s have been executed for Research & Development of major & minor crops Hybrids Seeds. He further apprised that another worth mentioning MOU has also been signed with CEMB (Center of Excellence in Molecular Biology) for development and Marketing of multi gene GMO Cotton Seed, which would bring a revolution in increasing the yield and decreasing the production cost of the farmers. He further stated that Tara Group has also established its own Research & Demonstration Farms in 4 different ecological zones of the country. Most advanced Breeding Program on these Farms is successfully in progress to evolve seed varieties of major and minor Crops having better resistance against rapidly changing climate conditions & pest attacks.

NAZAKAT ALI BHATTI

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021