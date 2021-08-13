Copper rises on Chilean supply risk as workers go on strike

London copper prices advanced on Friday, on track for a weekly gain, after workers at two mines in top producer Chile went on strikes, raising supply disruption risks.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3% to $9,497.50 a tonne by 0614 GMT, up 0.3% on a weekly basis.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.5% to 69,870 yuan ($10,785.74) a tonne.

Chile supply concerns help copper bounce

On Thursday, two unions at Codelco's Andina copper mine walked off the job after rejecting the latest contract offer, while workers at JX Nippon Copper's Caserones mine also went on a strike after labour contract talks collapsed.

"The copper and aluminium markets have been tightened by supply constraints in Chile, Peru and China," said Fitch Solutions in a note.

However, capping further gains in copper prices was news that workers at Chile's sprawling Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, approved a new contract with management, avoiding a strike.

Slowing demand in China also dented outlook for base metals, but potential supply outages caused by renewed global COVID-19 outbreaks poses an upside risk to the sector, Fitch Solutions said.

FUNDAMENTALS