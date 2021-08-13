ANL 28.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.76%)
ASC 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.95%)
ASL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FCCL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.8%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.26 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KAPCO 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.7%)
MLCF 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.47%)
NETSOL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.33%)
PACE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PAEL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
SNGP 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
TELE 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 38.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -8.59 (-0.17%)
BR30 25,582 Decreased By ▼ -53.99 (-0.21%)
KSE100 47,187 Decreased By ▼ -83.93 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -56.99 (-0.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Australia shares hit record high on tech, healthcare push

  • The country's No.1 lender, Commonwealth Bank, slid as much as 1.1%
Reuters 13 Aug 2021

Australian shares touched an all-time high on Friday, lifted by healthcare and technology companies, as investors looked ahead to corporate earnings from heavyweight names next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.49% to a record high at 7,625.5 points by 0046 GMT. The benchmark settled 0.05% higher at 7,588.2 points on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.13% at 27979.19 points, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.06%.

Earnings season is set to kick into full gear next week, with major lender Westpac and biotech company CSL Ltd set to report their results.

Export-reliant Aussie health stocks climbed 1.5% and were the biggest boosts on the local bourse, helped by a strong US dollar.

Australia stocks end flat as Rio Tinto, CBA offset early gains

CSL Ltd advanced as much as 1.4%, marking its best day in a week.

Local technology stocks rose 1.15%, tracking Wall Street overnight where mega-cap technology stocks drove the market higher.

Software firm Altium Ltd led gains on the sub-index, climbing 3.3%, followed by Codan Ltd, gaining 3.05%.

Financials rose 0.18%, with National Australia Bank Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac rising between 0.4% and 1.3%.

The country's No.1 lender, Commonwealth Bank, slid as much as 1.1%.

Major miners fell 0.66% after iron ore futures skidded overnight on concerns over steel output controls in China and signs of economic slowdown in the world's top metal consumer.

Miner Red 5 Ltd led losses, falling 2.63%, followed by Galaxy Resources Ltd, down 2.2%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.64% to 12,762.7 points.

