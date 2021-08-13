ANL 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.79%)
ASC 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FCCL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
GGL 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.7%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
NETSOL 156.70 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (2.79%)
PACE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PAEL 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.73%)
PTC 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
TELE 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 163.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.24%)
UNITY 38.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -11.03 (-0.22%)
BR30 25,569 Decreased By ▼ -67.09 (-0.26%)
KSE100 47,184 Decreased By ▼ -87.02 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,869 Decreased By ▼ -60.95 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Technology

Boeing Starliner launch faces further delays

  • The spaceship's latest launch date on August 4 was cancelled over propulsion issues, and it remains unclear when the next test flight will be scheduled
AFP 13 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: Boeing's troubled Starliner spaceship could be set for further delays after the company said Thursday it was working to solve problems with the propulsion system.

The spaceship's latest launch date on August 4 was cancelled over propulsion issues, and it remains unclear when the next test flight will be scheduled.

"Over the past couple of days, our team has taken the necessary time to safely access and test the affected valves, and not let the launch window dictate our pace," said John Vollmer, Starliner vice president and program manager.

US recognises Pakistani engineer for contributing to NASA’s 2020 Mars Mission

The glitch is the latest to delay development of the capsule, which Boeing built under contract with NASA to ferry astronauts to low Earth orbit following the end of the Space Shuttle program.

Boeing needs to succeed with an uncrewed test flight before flying humans.

SpaceX, the other company given a multibillion-dollar contract by NASA for taxi rides to the International Space Station (ISS), has now undertaken three crewed missions.

Boeing said in a statement it would work with NASA to confirm a new launch date when the spacecraft is ready.

During an initial uncrewed test flight in December 2019, the Starliner capsule experienced glitches with its thrusters.

It did not have enough fuel to reach the International Space Station and had to return to Earth prematurely.

Boeing John Vollmer Starliner spaceship

Boeing Starliner launch faces further delays

