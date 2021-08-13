Rising crime rate in Site area irks industrialists

KARACHI: President, SITE Association of Industry, Abdul Hadi has expressed grave concern over rising crime in SITE industrial area.

In an appeal to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Abdul Hadi urged him to issue strict instructions to the Inspector General of Police Sindh and Karachi Police Chief to take effective measures to eradicate crime in this industrial area. He asked that foolproof arrangements should be made to protect the industrial community.

Abdul Hadi, said that the Site industrial area has become a hotbed of criminals, looters and robbers, where they can easily escape without any fear after robbing industrialists and workers and there is no one to catch them. He said it seems that the police department has left the industrialists at the mercy of criminals, and this has caused a great concern in the industrial community. Referring to a recent incident that took place at Site area, he said that criminals easily looted some six factory owners and fled. A factory owner was fired upon but fortunately remained unhurt.

"Constant efforts were made to contact the senior officers of the police department to make them aware of all these incidents but the senior police officer did not even bother to answer the call, while the SHO was constantly informed about the location of the accused, but the police could not arrest them even though they were in a street," he pointed out.

Abdul Hadi further said that the Sindh chief Minister should ask law enforcement agencies what was happening in Karachi's largest industrial zone?

However, industrialists of Karachi SITE area have expressed deep concern over rising crime and strongly demanded of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, IGP Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, and Karachi Police Chief Imran Yaqoob Minhas for foolproof arrangements to protect the life and property of industrialists.

