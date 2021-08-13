World
Pentagon to send 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to evacuate US officials
- "The first movement will consist of three infantry battalions that are currently in the Central Command area of responsibility. They will move to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul within the next 24 to 48 hours," said Defense Department spokesman John Kirby.
13 Aug 2021
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said Thursday that it was deploying around 3,000 troops to Afghanistan immediately to evacuate US embassy employees securely as the threat grows from the Taliban insurgency.
"The first movement will consist of three infantry battalions that are currently in the Central Command area of responsibility. They will move to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul within the next 24 to 48 hours," said Defense Department spokesman John Kirby.
Dasu attackers wanted to target Diamer Basha Dam first: FM Qureshi
Pentagon to send 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to evacuate US officials
3 employees dead, 2 injured in accidental explosion in POF's Wah factory: ISPR
Pakistan set to receive $2.77 billion from IMF on Aug 23, says Tarin
PM Imran promises more dams, focus on 'clean energy'
Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence: source
Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city
Capital gains tax rates for PSX, MUFAP, PMEX investors issued by NCCPL
TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar
China's vivo sets up smartphone production unit in Pakistan
AJK elections acted as a super spreader for Covid-19: Asad Umar
Read more stories
Comments