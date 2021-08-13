Pentagon to send 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to evacuate US officials

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said Thursday that it was deploying around 3,000 troops to Afghanistan immediately to evacuate US embassy employees securely as the threat grows from the Taliban insurgency.

"The first movement will consist of three infantry battalions that are currently in the Central Command area of responsibility. They will move to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul within the next 24 to 48 hours," said Defense Department spokesman John Kirby.