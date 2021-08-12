ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar edges higher with supplies set to tighten

  • December New York cocoa rose by $17, or 0.7%, to $2,597 a tonne
  • December arabica coffee rose by 1.05 cents, or 0.6%, to $1.8805 per lb
  • October raw sugar rose by 0.04 cents, or 0.2%, to 19.51 cents per lb
Reuters Updated 12 Aug 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE edged higher on Thursday as the market consolidated just below a four-year high set earlier this week, underpinned by a potential tightening in supplies as production prospects in Brazil are downgraded.

SUGAR

October raw sugar rose by 0.04 cents, or 0.2%, to 19.51 cents per lb by 1408 GMT.

The front month climbed to a peak of 19.75 cents on Tuesday - the highest since March 2017.

Dealers said a combination of drought and frost had dented sugar production prospects in Brazil, potentially leading to a global deficit in the 2021/22 season.

They noted a reluctance to hold short positions amid concerns the situation in Brazil could deteriorate further.

Raw sugar futures ease, focus remains on Brazilian crops

October white sugar rose by $2.30, or 0.5%, to $473.50 a tonne, boosted by buying interest from Pakistan.

Pakistan's state agency the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued a new international tender to purchase 200,000 tonnes of white sugar, European traders said on Thursday.

COFFEE

December arabica coffee rose by 1.05 cents, or 0.6%, to $1.8805 per lb.

The market remained underpinned by a diminished outlook for next season's crop in Brazil after recent frost damage, with this year's harvest now almost complete.

Arabica coffee prices weaken, raw sugar rises

Coffee growers in Brazil are heading into the final days of this season's harvesting, having collected 89% of the 2021/22 crop by Aug. 10, consultancy Safras & Mercado said in a report on Wednesday.

November robusta coffee fell by $9, or 0.5%, to $1,855 a tonne.

Vietnam's domestic coffee prices edged up this week due to tight supplies at the end of the season, while demand remained muted in Indonesia, traders said on Thursday.

COCOA

December New York cocoa rose by $17, or 0.7%, to $2,597 a tonne.

December London cocoa rose by 13 pounds, or 0.7%, to 1,783 pounds a tonne.

coffee prices Raw sugar sugar price Cocoa exporters cocoa producer cocoa port sugar export coffee stocks

Raw sugar edges higher with supplies set to tighten

PM Imran promises more dams, focus on 'clean energy'

Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence: source

Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city

China's vivo sets up smartphone production unit in Pakistan

Capital gains tax rates for PSX, MUFAP, PMEX investors issued by NCCPL

TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

AJK elections acted as a super spreader for Covid-19: Asad Umar

KSE-100 falls 107 points as positive momentum fails to continue

4th wave: Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 85,633

ECC approves ‘remittance loyalty’ plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters