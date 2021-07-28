ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Arabica coffee prices weaken, raw sugar rises

  • September arabica coffee fell by 1.2 cents, or 0.6%, to $2.0055 per lb
  • October raw sugar rose by 0.17 cent, or 0.9%, to 18.52 cents per lb
Reuters Updated 28 Jul 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Wednesday as the threat posed to crops in Brazil from a forecast cold snap later this week appeared to recede slightly, while sugar prices rose.

COFFEE

September arabica coffee fell by 1.2 cents, or 0.6%, to $2.0055 per lb by 1405 GMT.

The front month had risen to a peak of $2.1520 on Monday, the highest level in nearly seven years, as last week's strong frosts in top producer Brazil dented the outlook for next year's crop in the world's top producer.

Dealers were also keeping a close watch on the weather outlook for later this week while noting some recent forecasts were not quite as cold as previous ones.

Arabica coffee steadies after hitting near 7 year high on Brazil frost fears

September robusta coffee rose by $8, or 0.4%, to $1,935 a tonne.

SUGAR

October raw sugar rose by 0.17 cent, or 0.9%, to 18.52 cents per lb.

Dealers were also monitoring the weather outlook in Brazil with the cold snap later this week likely to hit sugar cane producing areas.

"The market remains focussed on cold and frosts later this week in Brazil," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note, adding producers and traders had good reason to be wary of selling.

Brazil's food supply and statistics agency Conab said on Wednesday that recent cold weather killed sugarcane plants in parts of the Centre-South region, exacerbating losses already caused by water stress.

October white sugar rose by $3.70, or 0.8%, to $458.40 a tonne.

NY cocoa may keep rising into $2,351-$2,378 range

COCOA

December London cocoa rose by 8 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,694 pounds per tonne.

December New York cocoa rose by $1, or 0.04%, to $2,439 a tonne.

