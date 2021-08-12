ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Wheat ends higher; global supply concerns lift

Reuters 12 Aug 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures closed higher on Tuesday as European wheat futures climbed on concern about tightening global supplies, traders said.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures settled up 15-3/4 cents at $7.27 per bushel.

K.C. September hard red winter wheat ended up 12-3/4 cents at $7.14-1/4 a bushel while MGEX September spring wheat rose 6-3/4 cents to settle at $9.15-1/2.

Euro next wheat futures rose to contract highs as rain affected the milling quality of the French harvest while rising prices in top exporter Russia stoked concerns about global supplies.

CME December Black Sea wheat futures settled up $6, or 2.6%, at $302 per tonne.

Ahead of Thursday’s monthly supply/demand reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the government to lower its forecasts of 2021/22 U.S. and global wheat ending stocks.

Analysts also expect the USDA to trim its estimates of U.S. 2021/22 all-wheat and spring wheat production.

The USDA in a weekly crop report late Monday rated 11% of the drought-hit U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, up from 10% the previous week, while analysts on average had expected no change.

The USDA said the spring wheat harvest was 38% complete, up from 17% the previous week and well ahead of the five-year average of 21%, while the winter wheat harvest was 95% complete.

A firmer dollar hung over the market, in theory making U.S. grains less competitive globally.

Wheat CBOT wheat crop wheat export MGEX wheat market wheat rates Black Sea wheat

