Consumers get Rs30 billion subsidy on essential commodities through USC, NA told

The government has extended a subsidy of Rs30 billion to the consumers through Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Parliamentary Secretary for Industries and Production Aliya Hamza Malik told the National Assembly session on Tuesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The National Assembly session was held at the Parliament House in Islamabad which was chaired by Presiding Officer Amjad Ali Khan.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Malik said the prices of essential commodities including ghee, rice, pulses, flour, and sugar remained constant at the utility outlets from February 2020 to July 2021.

She said we have also taken Utility Stores Corporation towards profitability and its sales have also enhanced significantly.

Meanwhile, six bills were presented during the NA session that included the Constitution Amendment Bill (Amendment in Article 27), the Trade Organizations Amendment Bill 2021, The Constitution Amendment Bill (Amendment in Article 59), The Drug Regulatory Amendment Bill, 2021, Pakistan Medical Commission Amendment Bill and Islamabad Capital Territory Destitute and Neglected Children Bill, 2021.

The presiding officer referred the bills to the standing committees concerned.

Earlier, the Cabinet members questioned the performance of USC which was allegedly marred by corruption.

During a meeting of the cabinet in June, members pointed out corrupt practices in the corporation while discussing the performance of the USC.

The members were informed that the revenue of USC had increased from Rs10 billion to Rs100 billion and the previously loss-making entity was now showing an operating profit. The automation of the organisation was in the final stages, which would be pivotal in curtailing corrupt practices.