Nadra to launch process for verification of NICs

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman Tariq Malik Monday said that they would launch a process for verification of national identity cards as the Nadra is being restructured and previous policies would be reviewed.

This, he said, while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, which met with Mohsin Aziz in the chair.

The committee met to discuss re-consideration of the Covid-19 (Prevention of hoarding) Bill, 2021, moved by the minister for Interior in the Senate sitting held on 25th June, 2021, re-consideration of the Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill 2021, and consideration of point of public importance regarding issuance of fake CNICs by the Nadra officials to terrorists, banned organizations, and aliens in Sindh.

The committee was also briefed on Nadra.

The details regarding the issuance of ID cards to foreigners were reviewed in detail.

Senator Mohammad Talha Mahmood said that a Pakistani ID card was issued by the Nadra to the chief of police of Afghanistan.

A copy of this card is available.

Nadra Chairman Malik said that instead of waiting for the meeting of the standing committee regarding such cases, he should be contacted immediately. His card is fake. The Nadra did not make the card which does not have registration and serial number and that is fake.

Paper-based system: Many non-nationals able to obtain ID cards: Nadra

Talha Mahmood said that there are many other such cases which should be verified. He disclosed that in a house in Sector F-10, Islamabad, senior officers of the Nadra issued 45 illegal Nadra identity cards and received Rs1 million for one card each.

Thousands of illegal identity cards have also been issued in Karachi in which DDs and ADs are involved. The chairman Nadra said that the Nadra is being restructured.

It has been a few weeks since he took charge of the Nadra. Out of 87 persons involved in illegal activities, 48 have been dismissed.

Some are being investigated by the FIA and on some cases internal investigation is being carried out.

The previous policies are being reviewed. All the data will be reviewed again and people will be required to also help us by fixing their family tree.

Senator Talha said that the Nadra officials have created thousands of identity cards by including illegal and unrelated people in different families.

The interior secretary said that the ministry has given a free hand to the chairman Nadra against these things, so that they can be addressed.

Senator Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari said that according to the director FIA, three to four million fake CNICs in Sindh were made.

He said that he raised this issue in the Senate session. The concerned minister had declared those figures as wrong but in reality, the cards have been made for unrelated people.

The Nadra officials are involved in this and those who are involved and those who cooperated should be exposed.

Senator Fauzia Arshad said that those who are on the counter in the Nadra and work day and night, are paid Rs18,000 while the salaries of officers are in lakhs. Things can also be improved by improving the salaries of junior employees.

Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that when the United States withdraws from Afghanistan, the situation will be very bad. Millions of Afghan refugees had already entered Pakistan in the past. Now the border should be effectively controlled. The Nadra and other concerned agencies should remain active.

The chairman Nadra said that he challenged director FIA and asked him not to make allegations but come with evidence. Mohsin Aziz said that when the people go to the Nadra for vaccination certificate, they are being charged Rs100 and no receipt is given to them. Credit card facility is available for online certificate; however, there is no easy paisa or other facilities, which are causing problems to the people.

He said that an operation cleanup is being launched in the authority with 47 people currently being suspended for their alleged role in the wrongdoings. “We have launched a process for re-verification of the NICs,” he said, while saying that they are working to make Nadra an internationally-acclaimed institution.

The committee directed for presenting the details of cases of rape, murder and abuse of women in the country for the last three years. The chairman of the committee said that the standing committee had taken suo motu notice of the Noor Mukaddam murder case and its report has been provided to the standing committee. If any member has any question, he can ask it.

Referring to the Covid-19 (Prevention of Prohibition) Bill, 2021 in the Standing Committee meeting, the chairman committee said that the bill was reviewed in detail in the last meeting.

The Standing Committee, unanimously, passed the bill with amendments.

Referring to the Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration Regulation Bill 2021, the chairman Committee said that the reservations raised in the last meeting regarding this bill have been removed.

The Standing Committee unanimously approved the bill.

The committee also reviewed the public petition titled, “request for conducting fair inquiry of abduction and later on brutal murder of martyr Ishtiaq Ali Abro and deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh province due to the irresponsible/mal-behavior of the Sindh Police in Interior Sindh”.

Senator Saifullah Abro said that the situation in Sindh province is very bad and people are being killed in broad daylight. Eleven people were killed in Kashmore. In Shikarpur, the robbers surrounded the police and opened fire on them. Instead of arresting criminals, the police arrest those who are being attacked. The IG was phoned several times but he did not bother even to respond to the message. A journalist was killed in Sukkur and no action was taken till evening. A provincial minister was invited to the house of the killer on the occasion of Eid. What could be worse? He said that Ishtiaq Ali Abro, a teacher, was abducted on March 21. Half a kilometer away was the DSP’s office where he refused to lodge a report. The FIR was not registered for three days. He was a disabled teacher.

He further said that the police had also registered a case against his brother when he went to get the tender. RPO Sukkur said that they had named five persons involved in the kidnapping and murder of Ishtiaq Ali Abro. All were arrested and a JIT was formed. When the family members named five more people, they were not included by the JIT.

EVMs, i-voting for overseas Pakistanis: Senate panel to get briefings from NADRA, MoST

Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that after the 18th amendment, the performance of the police under provincial affairs could not be reviewed. He said that the opposition had come to him for the Judicial Commission regarding the death of Senator Usman Kakar. He said that the Judicial Commission has been formed after talking to the chief minister.

The Committee chairman said that he has reviewed the details of the past committee meetings and the committee has powers to discuss such matters.

The DIG Hyderabad Sindh told the committee that Ishtiaq Ali Abro was abducted on March 21 and a tortured body was found on March 24 at a mobile location. An investigation is being carried out on the basis of technical information and no evidence was found. His close associate has been arrested. Six names have come to light, including two women. Investigation is underway. The committee recommended that the investigation be completed as soon as possible.

Regarding the HASCOL company, the committee was informed that normal inquiry has been initiated and it takes 60 days. Regarding completion of the inquiry, the FIA director said that a report would be provided.

The chairman of the committee said that an example should be set by taking strict action against the elites who think that the poor have no welfare.

Senator Fauzia Arshad said that if women were given assistance under the Ehsaas program, their fingerprint problem would arise. Women’s fingerprints get damaged due to laundry and other work. An effective solution should be found.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021