Paper-based system: Many non-nationals able to obtain ID cards: Nadra

ISLAMABAD: In the beginning of registration process by NADRA between 2001-2007, many non nationals had been able to obtain ID cards by deceiving the paper-based system, and there was no easy way to distinguish these false cards from the real ones, said a press release.

But on reaching the expiry date, people revert to NADRA for re-issuance of their CNICS. That is how system is improved and database is corrected.

Later with continued use of advanced technology, such fake identities are being identified and greatly rescinded the prevalence of dual and fake identities.

In the wake of massive registration of people of Pakistan 2002, the reported Afghan general Muhammad Ayub from Spin Boldak Kandahar also obtained ID card, which was later digitally impounded in 2007 due to multi-functions of biometric system in Nadra.

The current status of the card is permanently blocked since 2007.

Second, the news on social media about recovery of national Identity cards by Taliban from Afghans is bogus and unfounded.

The picture of multiple cards did rounds on social media.

The social media users shared such tweet irresponsibly without taking into account the international repute of an organization.

Whereas the truth is that these cards along with other recovered documents are placed in police station Ladikotal which was posted on social by a Reader (police constable) for identification and collection.

The anti-state elements taking the opportunity spread the news on social media in context of CNICs imprudently obtained by Afghan nationals and linked it to the incident of Taliban recovery at Spin Boldak Kandahar.-PR

