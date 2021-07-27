ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Paper-based system: Many non-nationals able to obtain ID cards: Nadra

27 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: In the beginning of registration process by NADRA between 2001-2007, many non nationals had been able to obtain ID cards by deceiving the paper-based system, and there was no easy way to distinguish these false cards from the real ones, said a press release.

But on reaching the expiry date, people revert to NADRA for re-issuance of their CNICS. That is how system is improved and database is corrected.

Later with continued use of advanced technology, such fake identities are being identified and greatly rescinded the prevalence of dual and fake identities.

In the wake of massive registration of people of Pakistan 2002, the reported Afghan general Muhammad Ayub from Spin Boldak Kandahar also obtained ID card, which was later digitally impounded in 2007 due to multi-functions of biometric system in Nadra.

The current status of the card is permanently blocked since 2007.

Second, the news on social media about recovery of national Identity cards by Taliban from Afghans is bogus and unfounded.

The picture of multiple cards did rounds on social media.

The social media users shared such tweet irresponsibly without taking into account the international repute of an organization.

Whereas the truth is that these cards along with other recovered documents are placed in police station Ladikotal which was posted on social by a Reader (police constable) for identification and collection.

The anti-state elements taking the opportunity spread the news on social media in context of CNICs imprudently obtained by Afghan nationals and linked it to the incident of Taliban recovery at Spin Boldak Kandahar.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nadra cnic Paper based system ID cards

Paper-based system: Many non-nationals able to obtain ID cards: Nadra

Aon, Willis scrap $30bn merger

46 Afghan soldiers given safe passage

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Highest Covid-19 positivity recorded

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Cabinet to discuss economy today

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Power sector management: Govt yet to submit alternative plan to WB

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.